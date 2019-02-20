Family have identified an 18-year-old woman who was found dead outside on Tuesday morning.

A vigil will be held Wednesday evening to remember Autumn Prince, her mother told CTV Winnipeg in a message.

“Autumn was a happy-go-lucky child she told a lot of funny stories, pretty, humorous she had lots of friends a lot of people like her as a friend,” Gardina Prince said.

The Winnipeg Police Service said around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday they were notified about a female discovered outside a home in the 600 block of Ross Avenue.

This is last night on Ross Ave after an 18 y/o woman was found dead outside. I spoke w/ her mom. She says daughter was at a gathering Sunday and never made it home. Says she was found 10 houses from gathering. Mom asking people to look out for one another. More @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/iEk43YDlO5 — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) February 20, 2019

Officers said the young woman had been reported missing on Monday around 8:10 p.m. and that it’s believed she was seen Sunday evening.

“Officers had been assigned and were continuing to search for the female until at which time she was unfortunately located deceased,” police said in an email to CTV News Wednesday.

Police said they are now awaiting post-mortem results to help determine the circumstances behind her death.