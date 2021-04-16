WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service said a woman, who has been missing nearly a month, has been found safe, but her family is still left searching.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Klyona Sumner, 22, was last heard from on March 22.

Her second cousin, Elsie Cormier, said it was initially believed that Sumner hadn’t made contact since March 14, but then they learned of her visit with her mother.

“She normally talks to her sister on a regular basis, and she just hasn’t reached out to anybody,” Cormier said.

“We are concerned for her safety.”

On Thursday, her family was out searching in the areas Sumner is known to frequent, putting up flyers and talking to businesses.

Since then, Winnipeg police, who had confirmed a missing person report was filed, said Sumner has been safely located.

However, Sumner’s sister said the 22-year-old called her briefly on Thursday, asking to be picked up, but by the time she got there, Sumner was gone.

Sumner’s sister said their family won’t be filing another missing person report and will look for her themselves.

- With files from CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos.