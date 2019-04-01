

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Jets fan Ryan DeLong knows how the magic of the Whiteout can bring people of all walks of life together.

“Everyone forgets about everything,” he said.

“Everyone becomes friends all of a sudden.”

That’s why this year, DeLong, who is the administrator for the Facebook page ‘Pay it Forward Winnipeg,’ wants to share his playoff experience with one of the city’s less fortunate.

The 32-year-old is taking a homeless person to a Jets home game during the playoffs, with help from a friend who’s a season ticket holder.

“I thought it would be really cool to give these tickets because they are not affordable to just anyone,” said Trisha Kulathungam.

Main Street Project is also pitching in by consulting with clients to do decide who will be chosen to go with DeLong.

“This is about them taking control of this process and for them to celebrate that their friend or colleague going through recovery, that they can go out and enjoy the game and get pampered,” said Rick Lees the executive director of Main Street Project.

Delong says donations of clothing, team apparel and aesthetic services have been coming in to help get whoever is chosen ready for the game.

“Someone that’s down on their luck, having something positive like this, it may not be a life-changer, but it could give them a positive outlook on life,” said DeLong.

Anyone who would like to help can contact the ‘Pay it Forward Winnipeg’ Facebook page.

- With files from CTV’s Jason Gaidola.