Fans flooding downtown for second Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party

Winnipeg's downtown is being flooded with Jets fans ready to cheer on their team as they try to tie up the first-round matchup at two games a piece.

The second Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party since 2019 is underway downtown as fans decked out in white have converged outside Canada Life Centre and True North Square.

The Jets are taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff series. The White Out festivities started downtown at 6:30 p.m., with puck drop at 8:30 p.m.

CTV News will update this story.