Colleen Bready's forecast: Sunshine, light winds continue in Manitoba

Sunshine, light winds and temperatures in the low to mid-20s are in store this afternoon in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba.

Conditions will be similar in northwestern Ontario although temperatures will be lower, but not by much.

A cold front will cross northern Manitoba today.

As it moves, it will leave showers behind in north-central and northeast regions.

Non-severe thunderstorms are possible there, too. The highest chance of that will mainly be in central areas including Thompson.

Showers are expected in Churchill and Gillam, but it’s unlikely any thunderstorms will develop in the northeast.

Pleasant spring conditions will continue this evening in Winnipeg before winds pick up again overnight.

Friday will be warm, sunny and windy in the city before temperatures skyrocket into the upper 20s on Saturday.