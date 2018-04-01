Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a father and son were found dead in Steinbach Saturday.

Police responded to a house on Parkwood Cove around 2 p.m., and found the bodies of a 54-year-old man and 25-year-old man.

Police say the deceased are a father and son.

“The deaths are considered suspicious, however, the RCMP is not searching for any other individuals or suspects related to this matter. There is no threat to public safety,” an RCMP news release issued Sunday morning said.

Steinbach RCMP, Major Crimes Services and Forensic Identification Services are continuing the investigation.



Police tell CTV News no one is in custody at this time.