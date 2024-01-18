Feasibility study set to begin on potential protected area in northern Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

Another step has been taken toward a possible national park reserve in northern Manitoba.

The federal and provincial governments, along with Indigenous communities, have signed a memorandum to start a feasibility study on the Seal River watershed.

The 50,000-square-kilometre area is home to beluga whales, polar bears, wolverines and other animals, some of which are species at risk.

The feasibility study, first announced in 2022, is to assess the area's potential as an Indigenous protected area and possible national park reserve.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says that means there would be no mining in the area, but there would be a lot of potential for ecotourism.

Stephanie Thorassie, executive director of the Seal River Watershed Alliance, says it's an opportunity to create jobs for people who are on the land every day and engaged in their culture.

The feasibility study is expected to be complete within two years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024