Federal Election 2019 Riding Profile: Charleswood--St. James--Assiniboia--Headingley
Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 10:45AM CST
Candidates
Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.
- Doug Eyolfson – Liberal Party of Canada*
- Steven Fletcher – People’s Party of Canada
- Brian Ho – Independent
- Kristin Lauhn-Jensen – Green Party of Canada
- Marty Morantz – Conservative Party of Canada
- Melissa Penner – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
- Ken St. George – New Democratic Party
2015 Federal Election
In his first federal run, the Liberal’s Doug Eyolfson took the riding by more than 6,100 votes. Eyolfson beat long-time Tory incumbent Steven Fletcher.
History
- The riding was created in 1996 as Charleswood – Assiniboine.
- In the 1997, former CBC reporter John Harvard won the seat for the Liberals.
- In 1998, the riding’s name was changed to Charleswood-St.James-Assiniboia.
- Harvard served two terms in the riding until he retired in 2004. He was then appointed Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba.
- In 2004, Conservative Steven Fletcher beat Liberal Glen Murray, the former mayor of Winnipeg.
- In 2015, the riding was renamed to Charleswood-St.James-Assiniboia-Headingley.
- Steven Fletcher won the riding four times in a row before losing the seat to Liberal Doug Eyolfson in 2015. Fletcher returns this year, running as a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada.
Boundaries
- The east portion of the riding includes Winnipeg’s west-most neighbourhoods including St. James, Charleswood, and Westwood.
- The riding includes River West Park, Southboine, Ridgedale, Marlton, and Headingley.
- The Assiniboine River snakes through the middle of the riding.
Industries
- The riding is home to the Royal Canadian Airforce 17-Wing.
- It includes one of two Boeing plants in Winnipeg. The aerospace manufacturer said it employs more than 1,400 people in the Winnipeg area.
- The riding includes the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.
Demographics
Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data
- The riding has a population of 82,574
- Average income in the riding is $52,996
- 10.2 per cent of the population identify as a visible minority
- 9.8 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous