Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

  • Doug Eyolfson – Liberal Party of Canada*
  • Steven Fletcher – People’s Party of Canada
  • Brian Ho – Independent
  • Kristin Lauhn-Jensen – Green Party of Canada
  • Marty Morantz – Conservative Party of Canada
  • Melissa Penner – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
  • Ken St. George – New Democratic Party

2015 Federal Election

In his first federal run, the Liberal’s Doug Eyolfson took the riding by more than 6,100 votes. Eyolfson beat long-time Tory incumbent Steven Fletcher.

History

  • The riding was created in 1996 as Charleswood – Assiniboine.
  • In the 1997, former CBC reporter John Harvard won the seat for the Liberals.
  • In 1998, the riding’s name was changed to Charleswood-St.James-Assiniboia.
  • Harvard served two terms in the riding until he retired in 2004. He was then appointed Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba.
  • In 2004, Conservative Steven Fletcher beat Liberal Glen Murray, the former mayor of Winnipeg.
  • In 2015, the riding was renamed to Charleswood-St.James-Assiniboia-Headingley.
  • Steven Fletcher won the riding four times in a row before losing the seat to Liberal Doug Eyolfson in 2015. Fletcher returns this year, running as a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada.

Boundaries

  • The east portion of the riding includes Winnipeg’s west-most neighbourhoods including St. James, Charleswood, and Westwood.
  • The riding includes River West Park, Southboine, Ridgedale, Marlton, and Headingley.
  • The Assiniboine River snakes through the middle of the riding.

Industries

  • The riding is home to the Royal Canadian Airforce 17-Wing.
  • It includes one of two Boeing plants in Winnipeg. The aerospace manufacturer said it employs more than 1,400 people in the Winnipeg area.
  • The riding includes the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data

  • The riding has a population of 82,574
  • Average income in the riding is $52,996
  • 10.2 per cent of the population identify as a visible minority
  • 9.8 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous