

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Doug Eyolfson – Liberal Party of Canada*

Steven Fletcher – People’s Party of Canada

Brian Ho – Independent

Kristin Lauhn-Jensen – Green Party of Canada

Marty Morantz – Conservative Party of Canada

Melissa Penner – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Ken St. George – New Democratic Party

2015 Federal Election

In his first federal run, the Liberal’s Doug Eyolfson took the riding by more than 6,100 votes. Eyolfson beat long-time Tory incumbent Steven Fletcher.

History

The riding was created in 1996 as Charleswood – Assiniboine.

In the 1997, former CBC reporter John Harvard won the seat for the Liberals.

In 1998, the riding’s name was changed to Charleswood-St.James-Assiniboia.

Harvard served two terms in the riding until he retired in 2004. He was then appointed Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba.

In 2004, Conservative Steven Fletcher beat Liberal Glen Murray, the former mayor of Winnipeg.

In 2015, the riding was renamed to Charleswood-St.James-Assiniboia-Headingley.

Steven Fletcher won the riding four times in a row before losing the seat to Liberal Doug Eyolfson in 2015. Fletcher returns this year, running as a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada.

Boundaries

The east portion of the riding includes Winnipeg’s west-most neighbourhoods including St. James, Charleswood, and Westwood.

The riding includes River West Park, Southboine, Ridgedale, Marlton, and Headingley.

The Assiniboine River snakes through the middle of the riding.

Industries

The riding is home to the Royal Canadian Airforce 17-Wing.

It includes one of two Boeing plants in Winnipeg. The aerospace manufacturer said it employs more than 1,400 people in the Winnipeg area.

The riding includes the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data