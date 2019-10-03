Federal Election 2019 Riding Profile: Churchill--Keewatinook Aski
Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 11:12AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 11:13AM CST
Candidates
Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.
- Niki Ashton – New Democratic Party*
- Cyara Bird - Conservative Party of Canada
- Judy Klassen – Liberal Party of Canada
- Ken Klyne – People’s Party of Canada
- Ralph McLean – Green Party of Canada
2015 Federal Election
New Democrat MP Niki Ashton won her third consecutive election in the riding by more than 900 votes in 2015.
History
- The Churchill riding was first created in 1933.
- It has swung between Conservative, NDP, and Liberal representation.
- The Progressive Conservatives held the riding from 1957 to 1979.
- Liberal Elijah Harper served one term from 1993 to 1997. He is known as a key player in rejecting the Meech Lake Accord.
- Cree actress Tina Keeper was elected as a Liberal MP for one term in 2006.
- Other than Harper and Keeper, the riding has been represented by the NDP for the past 40 years.
Boundaries
- The riding covers the entire top half of Manitoba.
- It includes The Pas, Flin Flon, Peguis First Nation, Little Grand Rapids, and Churchill.
- Most of the land is wilderness, with small communities scattered throughout the riding.
- There are 10 First Nations in this riding.
Industries
- This is the largest of Manitoba’s ridings, and one of the largest ridings in Canada.
- It includes Wapusk National Park of Canada.
- Churchill has become a world destination for tourism. The small town has become known as the polar bear capital of the world.
- Manitoba Hydro is in the process of building the Keeyask Generating Station in the riding. Hydro said the 695-megawatt hydroelectric generating station will create 2,500 jobs.
- The riding includes a $42 million cold-weather engine testing facility.
- It includes six of the province’s major mines, mostly extracting gold, nickel, copper, and zinc.
Demographics
Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data
- The riding has a population of 87,027
- Average income in the riding is $35,056
- 2.8 per cent of the population identify as a visible minority
- 76.3 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous