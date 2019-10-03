Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

  • Niki Ashton – New Democratic Party*
  • Cyara Bird - Conservative Party of Canada
  • Judy Klassen – Liberal Party of Canada
  • Ken Klyne – People’s Party of Canada
  • Ralph McLean – Green Party of Canada

2015 Federal Election

New Democrat MP Niki Ashton won her third consecutive election in the riding by more than 900 votes in 2015.

History

  • The Churchill riding was first created in 1933.
  • It has swung between Conservative, NDP, and Liberal representation.
  • The Progressive Conservatives held the riding from 1957 to 1979.
  • Liberal Elijah Harper served one term from 1993 to 1997. He is known as a key player in rejecting the Meech Lake Accord.
  • Cree actress Tina Keeper was elected as a Liberal MP for one term in 2006.
  • Other than Harper and Keeper, the riding has been represented by the NDP for the past 40 years.

Boundaries

  • The riding covers the entire top half of Manitoba.
  • It includes The Pas, Flin Flon, Peguis First Nation, Little Grand Rapids, and Churchill.
  • Most of the land is wilderness, with small communities scattered throughout the riding.
  • There are 10 First Nations in this riding.

Industries

  • This is the largest of Manitoba’s ridings, and one of the largest ridings in Canada.
  • It includes Wapusk National Park of Canada.
  • Churchill has become a world destination for tourism. The small town has become known as the polar bear capital of the world.
  • Manitoba Hydro is in the process of building the Keeyask Generating Station in the riding. Hydro said the 695-megawatt hydroelectric generating station will create 2,500 jobs.
  • The riding includes a $42 million cold-weather engine testing facility.
  • It includes six of the province’s major mines, mostly extracting gold, nickel, copper, and zinc.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data

  • The riding has a population of 87,027
  • Average income in the riding is $35,056
  • 2.8 per cent of the population identify as a visible minority
  • 76.3 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous