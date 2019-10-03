

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Niki Ashton – New Democratic Party*

Cyara Bird - Conservative Party of Canada

Judy Klassen – Liberal Party of Canada

Ken Klyne – People’s Party of Canada

Ralph McLean – Green Party of Canada

2015 Federal Election

New Democrat MP Niki Ashton won her third consecutive election in the riding by more than 900 votes in 2015.

History

The Churchill riding was first created in 1933.

It has swung between Conservative, NDP, and Liberal representation.

The Progressive Conservatives held the riding from 1957 to 1979.

Liberal Elijah Harper served one term from 1993 to 1997. He is known as a key player in rejecting the Meech Lake Accord.

Cree actress Tina Keeper was elected as a Liberal MP for one term in 2006.

Other than Harper and Keeper, the riding has been represented by the NDP for the past 40 years.

Boundaries

The riding covers the entire top half of Manitoba.

It includes The Pas, Flin Flon, Peguis First Nation, Little Grand Rapids, and Churchill.

Most of the land is wilderness, with small communities scattered throughout the riding.

There are 10 First Nations in this riding.

Industries

This is the largest of Manitoba’s ridings, and one of the largest ridings in Canada.

It includes Wapusk National Park of Canada.

Churchill has become a world destination for tourism. The small town has become known as the polar bear capital of the world.

Manitoba Hydro is in the process of building the Keeyask Generating Station in the riding. Hydro said the 695-megawatt hydroelectric generating station will create 2,500 jobs.

The riding includes a $42 million cold-weather engine testing facility.

It includes six of the province’s major mines, mostly extracting gold, nickel, copper, and zinc.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data