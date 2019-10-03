

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Daniel Blaikie – New Democratic Party*

Noel Gautron – People’s Party of Canada

Jennifer Malabar – Liberal Party of Canada

Kelly Manweiler – Green Party of Canada

Lawrence Toet – Conservative Party of Canada

Last Election

It was a close battle between former Tory incumbent Lawrence Toet and NDP’s Daniel Blaikie. In the end, Blaikie clinched the riding by only 61 votes.

History

The riding was created 1976, though at the time it was named Winnipeg – Birds Hill.

In 1987 the riding was renamed Winnipeg-Transcona.

New Democrat Bill Blaikie was elected the following year in 1988. He won nine straight victories, including his last run in 2006.

In 2004, the riding name was changed again, to Elmwood – Transcona.

In 2008, NDP’s Jim Maloway won the riding, but lost to Conservative’s Lawrence Toet in the next election.

Daniel Blaikie, the son of Bill Blaikie, won the riding back for the New Democratic Party in 2015.

Boundaries

To the west, the riding includes the neighbourhoods of Rossmere, Bronx , Valley Gardens, and Elmwood.

To the east are the neighbourhoods of Regent, Kern and Canterbury Parks, Mission Gardens, Springfield Heights, and Lakeside Meadows.

The riding stretches east to the Red River floodway.

Industries

There is a heavy industrial presence in Transcona, with the CNR shops and rail yards, and the industrial park.

It includes New Flyer Industries, a transit-bus manufacturing leader in North America. Also DeFehr Furniture, a home and retail furnishings manufacturer.

Includes the Club Regent Casino and Event Centre, and the Transcona Historical Museum.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data