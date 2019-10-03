Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

  • Daniel Blaikie – New Democratic Party*
  • Noel Gautron – People’s Party of Canada
  • Jennifer Malabar – Liberal Party of Canada
  • Kelly Manweiler – Green Party of Canada
  • Lawrence Toet – Conservative Party of Canada

Last Election

It was a close battle between former Tory incumbent Lawrence Toet and NDP’s Daniel Blaikie. In the end, Blaikie clinched the riding by only 61 votes.

History

  • The riding was created 1976, though at the time it was named Winnipeg – Birds Hill.
  • In 1987 the riding was renamed Winnipeg-Transcona.
  • New Democrat Bill Blaikie was elected the following year in 1988. He won nine straight victories, including his last run in 2006.
  • In 2004, the riding name was changed again, to Elmwood – Transcona.
  • In 2008, NDP’s Jim Maloway won the riding, but lost to Conservative’s Lawrence Toet in the next election.
  • Daniel Blaikie, the son of Bill Blaikie, won the riding back for the New Democratic Party in 2015.

Boundaries

  • To the west, the riding includes the neighbourhoods of Rossmere, Bronx , Valley Gardens, and Elmwood.
  • To the east are the neighbourhoods of Regent, Kern and Canterbury Parks, Mission Gardens, Springfield Heights, and Lakeside Meadows.
  • The riding stretches east to the Red River floodway.

Industries

  • There is a heavy industrial presence in Transcona, with the CNR shops and rail yards, and the industrial park.
  • It includes New Flyer Industries, a transit-bus manufacturing leader in North America. Also DeFehr Furniture, a home and retail furnishings manufacturer.
  • Includes the Club Regent Casino and Event Centre, and the Transcona Historical Museum.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data

  • Has a population of 92,738
  • Average income in the riding is $40,444
  • 21.5 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority
  • 13.6 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous