Federal Election 2019 Riding Profile: Elmwood -- Transcona
Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 10:56AM CST
Candidates
Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.
- Daniel Blaikie – New Democratic Party*
- Noel Gautron – People’s Party of Canada
- Jennifer Malabar – Liberal Party of Canada
- Kelly Manweiler – Green Party of Canada
- Lawrence Toet – Conservative Party of Canada
Last Election
It was a close battle between former Tory incumbent Lawrence Toet and NDP’s Daniel Blaikie. In the end, Blaikie clinched the riding by only 61 votes.
History
- The riding was created 1976, though at the time it was named Winnipeg – Birds Hill.
- In 1987 the riding was renamed Winnipeg-Transcona.
- New Democrat Bill Blaikie was elected the following year in 1988. He won nine straight victories, including his last run in 2006.
- In 2004, the riding name was changed again, to Elmwood – Transcona.
- In 2008, NDP’s Jim Maloway won the riding, but lost to Conservative’s Lawrence Toet in the next election.
- Daniel Blaikie, the son of Bill Blaikie, won the riding back for the New Democratic Party in 2015.
Boundaries
- To the west, the riding includes the neighbourhoods of Rossmere, Bronx , Valley Gardens, and Elmwood.
- To the east are the neighbourhoods of Regent, Kern and Canterbury Parks, Mission Gardens, Springfield Heights, and Lakeside Meadows.
- The riding stretches east to the Red River floodway.
Industries
- There is a heavy industrial presence in Transcona, with the CNR shops and rail yards, and the industrial park.
- It includes New Flyer Industries, a transit-bus manufacturing leader in North America. Also DeFehr Furniture, a home and retail furnishings manufacturer.
- Includes the Club Regent Casino and Event Centre, and the Transcona Historical Museum.
Demographics
Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data
- Has a population of 92,738
- Average income in the riding is $40,444
- 21.5 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority
- 13.6 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous