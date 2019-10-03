

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- Find out who's running in Kildonan--St. Paul and read about the riding's political history and demographics:

Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Raquel Dancho – Conservative Party of Canada

Martin Deck – People’s Party of Canada

Eduard Hiebert –Independent

Spencer Katerynuk – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Evan Krosney – New Democratic Party

MaryAnn Mihychuk– Liberal Party of Canada*

Rylan Reed – Green Party of Canada

Last Election

The Liberal’s MaryAnn Mihychuk won the historically Conservative riding with more than 1,200 votes. Mihychuk was the first Liberal candidate to be elected in the riding since it was created.

History

In 2003 the riding was created from the Winnipeg North – St. Paul, Winnipeg North Centre, and the Winnipeg – Transcona ridings.

Tory MP Joy Smith won the riding’s first election by less than 300 votes. She won three more consecutive elections in 2006, 2008, and 2011.

Smith is most known for her work in combating human trafficking.

Smith retired from federal politics in 2015, leaving the riding open for Mihychuk’s win.

Boundaries

Kildonan – St.Paul makes up the northern end of Winnipeg, including the rural municipalities of East and West St. Paul.

To the south, the riding includes the northeast Kildonan section of Winnipeg.

Kildonan was part of the original 1817 Red River Settlement.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data