WINNIPEG -- Find out who's running in Selkirk--Interlake--Eastman and read about the riding's political history and demographics.

Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

James Bezan – Conservative Party of Canada*

Wayne James – Green Party of Canada

Ian Kathwaroon – People’s Party of Canada

Detlev Regelsky – Liberal Party of Canada

Robert A. Smith – New Democratic Party

2015 Federal Election

Conservative incumbent James Bezan held on to his seat thanks to steady support from the riding, winning the election by more than 10,000 votes. Bezan has held the seat for five consecutive terms in this riding, since 2006.

History

Selkirk – Interlake – Eastman was created in 1976 from the Portage-Selkirk and Winnipeg South Centre ridings.

The riding first elected the New Democratic Party, but swung to the Progressive Conservatives in 1984. The riding has remained right leaning ever since.

The riding was dissolved in 1987 and the land was distributed into the Selkirk, Portage-Interlake, Provencher, and Churchill ridings. It was re-created in 1996.

During the 2012 electoral redistribution, it was renamed to Selkirk – Interlake – Eastman.

Boundaries

The riding sits between Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg.

It includes the municipalities of Armstrong, Coldwell, Gimli, Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa, Rockwood, Rosser, St. Andrews, St. Clements, St. Laurent, Victoria Beach and Woodlands.

It includes the City of Selkirk, the towns of Arborg, Beausejour, Lac du Bonnet, Stonewall, Teulon and Winnipeg Beach, and the villages of Dunnottar and Riverton.

The Brokenhead and Dog Creek First Nation Reserves are in this riding.

Industries

The riding features large tourist attractions and cottage country.

It includes the Selkirk Mental Health Centre and the Stoney Mountain Institution federal prison.

The riding`s industry focuses mostly on grain and mixed farming.

It includes some parts of Birds Hill Provincial Park.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data