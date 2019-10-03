

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- Find out who's running in Winnipeg North and read about the riding's political history and demographics:

Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Kathy Doyle – Independent

Jordyn Ham – Conservative Party of Canada

Henry Hizon – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Kevin Lamoureux – Liberal Party of Canada*

Kyle Mason – New Democratic Party

Victor Ong – People’s Party of Canada

Sai Shanthanand Rajagopal – Green Party of Canada

Andrew Taylor – Communist Party of Canada

Last Election

Long-time Liberal incumbent Kevin Lamoureux took the riding by more than 18,000 votes. Lamoureux has served three consecutive seats. He was first elected in the 2010 by-election, when he took Winnipeg North from the New Democratic Party.

History

The riding was first created in 1914 from the Winnipeg and Selkirk ridings.

It was renamed to Winnipeg North – St. Paul in 1997, but was changed back to Winnipeg North in 2003.

In the early 1960’s, New Democratic Party MP David Orlikow won 18 consecutive elections in Winnipeg North – representing the riding for 26 years.

In 1988, Orlikow was defeated by Liberal MP Rey Pagtakhan - who then held the riding under that name for nine years, and as Winnipeg North – St. Paul for another seven.

The NDP’s Judy Wasylycia-Leis took the riding back in 2004 and held onto it in elections in 2006 and 2008 before stepping down, clearing the way for Kevin Lamoureux’s victory in the 2010 by-election.

Boundaries

The Canadian Pacific Railway runs along the south border of Winnipeg North.

The riding stretches west to the Winnipeg city limits.

Industries

The riding’s Inkster Industrial Park includes one of two Boeing Winnipeg plants – the largest aerospace composite manufacturing centre in Canada, employing 1,400 workers.

The riding includes the McPhillips Street Station Casino.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data