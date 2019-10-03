Federal Election 2019 Riding Profile: Winnipeg South
Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 4:58PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Find out who's running in Winnipeg South and read about the riding's political history and demographics:
Candidates
Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.
- Paul Bettess – Green Party of Canada
- Terry Duguid – Liberal Party of Canada*
- Jean-Paul Lapointe – New Democratic Party
- Melanie Maher – Conservative Party of Canada
- Mirwais Nasiri – People’s Party of Canada
Last Election
Rookie Liberal candidate Terry Duguid, a former Winnipeg city councillor, won this election by more than 11,000 votes – ending the Conservatives’ nine-year hold on the riding. Duguid first ran for MP in the 2011 election, but lost to Tory incumbent at the time, Rod Bruinooge.
History
- Winnipeg South was first created in 1914 from the former Winnipeg riding. It was first represented in the House of Commons in 1917.
- The riding was dissolved in 1976 and the land was distributed to three other ridings: Provencher, Winnipeg – Assiniboine, and Winnipeg – Fort Garry. It was re-created in 1987.
- In 1963, Manitoba’s first female MP, Margaret Konantz, was elected in this riding.
- James A. Richardson was elected as MP for Winnipeg South in 1968. He won three straight elections, running with the Liberals and as an independent.
- The riding has gone back-and-forth between Liberal and Tory representation.
Boundaries
- Large development in Winnipeg South changed the appearance of this riding during the 2012 electoral redistribution.
- Bishop Grandin Boulevard borders the north of this riding, with St. Anne’s Road bordering the west.
- It is west of Pembina Highway.
Industries
- Developments of Bridgwater and South Pointe have brought a lot of upper-income housing into the riding. This is in addition to the affluent neighbourhoods of Riel, St. Vital, Meadowood, River Park South, South St. Vital, and Richot.
- The riding includes the University of Manitoba campus.
Demographics
Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data
- Has a population of 99,678
- Average income in the riding is $48,303
- 36.4 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority
- 6.9 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous