The federal government announced Wednesday it will invest more than $1.5 million in the Royal Winnipeg Ballet over two years.

The money will be administered through the Canadian Arts and Training Fund.

RWB School director Stéphane Léonard said the school trains dancers whose work is being showcased around the world.

“These Canadian-trained artists share the gift of their talent and remind the world of Canada’s exceptional contribution to the arts,” he said in a news release.

Member of parliament for Winnipeg Centre, Robert-Falcon Ouellette will make the formal announcement on behalf of the government Wednesday morning.