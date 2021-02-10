OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will provide nearly $15 billion for public-transit projects across the country -- though most of the money won't arrive until later in the decade.

Trudeau says the promised $14.9 billion in new public-transit funding will be spread over eight years, though most of the money won't start flowing until 2026.

The government says the new funds will provide cities with predictable funding to plan for their long-term needs while helping Canadians move around easier and fight climate change.

Trudeau announced the new funding during a teleconference this morning ahead of a virtual meeting with mayors from Canada's largest cities.

Many of those mayors and their local governments are struggling to make ends meet as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage economies due to the need for lockdowns.

They are also facing uncertainties when it comes to how their communities will look after the pandemic, including the extent to which public-transit needs be affected by telework and other changes.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman welcomed the news.

“Public transit is a crucial service in modern cities and the City of Winnipeg welcomes having a strong government partner who supports public transit,” Bowman said in a statement. “Winnipeg Transit has been the City service hardest hit by the pandemic so it is reassuring to know there will be added funding available in the future. I look forward to gaining additional details on how this funding program could be utilized by the City of Winnipeg.”

Bowman added the city will continue working with government partners on the existing $203.61 million earmarked with Winnipeg Transit in the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. He said if the plan is approved by city council, it would see projects from the Transit Master Plan prioritized, including zero emission buses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.

-With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre