

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP are investigating after 53 guns were reported stolen in two separate, unrelated incidents.

On Jan. 14 around 3 a.m., RCMP in Oakbank, Man., received a report about a break and enter at a home in the RM of Springfield, Man.

Officers allege that the suspects went into the garage and took 12 handguns from a locked gun safe. The suspects fled the scene and police were unable to find them.

Later that morning, at around 10:20 a.m., RCMP in Souris, Man., received a report of a break and enter where 41 long guns were stolen. Police said this theft happened sometime within the last month.

The thefts, which RCMP said aren’t believed to be related, are being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847, Souris RCMP at 204-483-2854 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.