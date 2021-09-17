Fight between passengers on transit bus results in assault: Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG -

A man was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a fight between two passengers on a transit bus ended in an assault.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the assault near Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street around 1:30 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found an injured man on the bus, who was then taken to the hospital in unstable condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police allege two men got into a fight on the bus, which resulted in the victim being assaulted with a weapon. The suspect then ran away.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit is investigating and no arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

According to the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1505, which represents bus operators, mechanics, trades and maintenance workers, the two men got into an argument before the suspect stabbed the victim three to four times.

The ATU notes that the bus driver was not hurt or threatened.

“ATU Local 1505 is very concerned about the increasing violence on our buses,” the union said in a statement.

“Two stabbings in less than one week is unacceptable. We implore the city to create a safe environment on our buses for passengers and operators.”

Last Sunday, a woman in her 70s was stabbed on a transit bus in downtown Winnipeg. A 43-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. The charges in that incident have not been proven in court.