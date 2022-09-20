Two adults and a 13-year-old boy are facing charges following a fight outside of a Winnipeg high school on Monday.

According to Winnipeg police, they were called to Sturgeon Heights Collegiate at approximately 12:45 p.m. for reports of a fight involving several people.

Police allege the fight resulted from a separate incident that took place on Sept. 16, when two male students at the school were involved in a physical altercation that wasn’t reported to police.

On Monday, police said the two students got into an argument that resulted in an assault, and two adults that were known to the students were also involved.

When officers arrived at the school, a 13-year-old male, a 16-year-old male and a male adult were suffering from the effects of what is believed to be bear spray, and the 16-year-old was also suffering from upper-body injuries. The second adult involved in the incident was not injured.

Police seized homemade brass knuckles from one of the adults, but the bear spray was not found. Both adults and the 13-year-old were arrested.

A 38-year-old man and the 13-year-old are both facing charges of assault, while a 36-year-old man is facing charges of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

All three were released on undertakings, and the investigation continues.

The St. James-Assiniboia School Division said on Monday that the incident did not result in a lockdown.

“The safety and security of students continues to be a top priority for school and divisional leaders,” a spokesperson for the division said in a statement. “We remain in contact with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) as their investigation continues.”

With files from CTV’s Danton Unger