    Filipino Street Festival sees major turnout amid Winnipeg heat

    The Manitoba Filipino Street Festival took place Aug. 24 and 25. (Source: Alexandra Holyk/CTV News) The Manitoba Filipino Street Festival took place Aug. 24 and 25. (Source: Alexandra Holyk/CTV News)
    This weekend’s extreme heat didn’t stop Winnipeggers from showing up to the 2024 Manitoba Filipino Street Festival.

    The event, which took place at Petrus Hall, kicked off with a cultural parade and featured a fashion show, food trucks, a ball hockey tournament and all-day entertainment.

    The goal of the event is to celebrate Filipino history, culture, community, and to bring people together. However, this year’s festival also celebrated Winnipeg’s 150th birthday.

    “We actually incorporated the celebration of the Winnipeg 150 this year, which the theme is ‘our shared stories, our shared future,” said Ley Navarro, chairperson of the festival.

    Navarro about 10,000 visitors attended the festival over two days.

    “I’m really happy because this would be the final hurrah of the summer,” he said.

    “The temperature [on Saturday] was really, really hot. But people stayed until our fireworks at 9 o’clock in the evening.”

    - With files from CTV’s Alexandra Holyk.

