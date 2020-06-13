WINNIPEG -- A fire at an apartment block on Mountain Avenue is under investigation.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire at a three-storey building in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The city said when crews arrived on scene they encountered heavy smoke coming from one of the suites.

Everyone in the building was able to get out safely before crews arrived. They were able to return to their suites once the fire was extinguished and the smoke had been cleared from the building.

Officials declared the fire under control at 6:10 p.m. and said damage was contained to a single suite.

No injuries were reported, and no damage estimates are available.