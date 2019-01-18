

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was kept busy Thursday evening after two fire were reported within ten minutes of each other.

The first report, about a fire in the 600 block of Dawson Road North, came in around 4:45 p.m.

According to the City of Winnipeg, crews were able to keep the fire confined to a small area and extinguish it quickly.

One person was checked for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital in unstable condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental. No damage estimates are currently available.

Then, ten minutes later, at around 4:55 p.m. crews went to a single-family home in the 300 block of Beliveau Road following the report of a fire.

Firefighters fought the flames from inside the structure, and by 5: 40 p.m. it was declared under control.

A news release says this fire began in the kitchen, and observations indicate it was accidentally caused by unattended cooking.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and there aren’t any damage estimates available right now.

The City of Winnipeg reminds residents to stay in the kitchen while they are cooking, that stove burners need to be turned off when leaving the kitchen, and that anything that is potentially flammable should be kept away from the stove top.