WINNIPEG -- Another wildfire has broken out in the province, this time near the village of Marchand, Man.

The provincial government said the fire was first reported on Sunday evening and is currently around 125 hectares in size.

There are three attack crews on the scene battling the fire and more heavy equipment is expected to arrive Monday afternoon to further help in the fight.

The province said there was some rain in the area early Monday morning, which helped crews.

Marchand is approximately 82 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.