WINNIPEG -- Crews are still investigating after a fire broke out Christmas night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a three-storey building in the 400 block of Furby Street just after 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they could see flames and smoke coming from the building and they immediately attacked the fire from the inside.

The fire was declared under control by 8:39 p.m.

Everyone in the building was able to get out and no injuries were reported.

Damage estimates are not available and the cause of the fire is under investigation.