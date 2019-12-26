Fire crews fight blaze on Christmas Day
Published Thursday, December 26, 2019 11:54AM CST Last Updated Thursday, December 26, 2019 1:53PM CST
Source: Gary Robson/CTV News
WINNIPEG -- Crews are still investigating after a fire broke out Christmas night.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a three-storey building in the 400 block of Furby Street just after 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
When crews arrived, they could see flames and smoke coming from the building and they immediately attacked the fire from the inside.
The fire was declared under control by 8:39 p.m.
Everyone in the building was able to get out and no injuries were reported.
Damage estimates are not available and the cause of the fire is under investigation.