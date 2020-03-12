WINNIPEG -- A group of Winnipeg firefighters are no longer in isolation and a fire hall has reopened, after concern some members were possibly exposed to COVID-19, according to Coun. Shawn Nason.

The city said earlier on Wednesday fire crews responded to a medical call, where there was no indication of flu-like symptoms. As firefighters gathered more information they determined they may have come into contact with a patient with COVID-19. No other medical details can be provided due to the Personal Health Information Act.

A statement posted on Nason’s Twitter said following consultations with health authorities, it was determined the risk of exposure was negligible to non-existent.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported, a sign that was on the door of Station 21, located on Regent Avenue, said: “We are unable to answer the door at this time. We are not able to make any contact with persons outside of this building. Thanks!”

The province confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday morning.

RISK OF EXPOSURE FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Alex Forrest, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, said 30 per cent of the firefighting force could be exposed to COVID-19.

Forrest said, for weeks the union has been calling for a plan to be in place for situations like this.

Winnipeg's manager of the Emergency Operations Centre, Jason Shaw, said the city is in the process of doing a risk assessment.

"What I can tell you, is that we have continuity plans to make sure we have the right amount of staff and the right resources to respond to 911 calls," Shaw said.

"It's not a time for us to jump ahead of the game. We need to review the facts and we need to make sure we have all the information."

Shaw could not comment on the number of people who are isolated in the station.