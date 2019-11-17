WINNIPEG – An early-morning fire in a North Point Douglas home has left two people in hospital.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a home in the 200 block of Austin Street North. When the crews arrived, they found the home in flames with heavy smoke.

WFPS said crews launched an offensive attack on the fire and had it under control shortly after 2:50 a.m.

The residents of the home evacuated when they heard the smoke alarm, though WFPS said paramedics took two people to hospital – one in stable condition, and other in unstable condition. No other injuries were reported.

WFPS said the house had significant fire, smoke, and water damage. There is no damage estimate at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.