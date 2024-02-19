WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Fire in northwest Winnipeg leaves building damaged

    Crews on scene of the fire on Keewatin Street on Feb. 19, 2024. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News) Crews on scene of the fire on Keewatin Street on Feb. 19, 2024. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News)
    A fire in northwest Winnipeg on Monday morning has left a commercial building with fire, water and smoke damage.

    The fire took place just after 2:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Inkster Boulevard.

    When the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the building. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 4 a.m. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates at this time.

