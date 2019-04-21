

CTV Winnipeg





Kenora Fire Chief Todd Skene says a large fire destroyed five abandoned cabins at the old Devils’s Gap Lodge at Wauzhusk Onigum, near Kenora on Friday.

Skene says the fire started around 7:30 p.m. Crews arrived on scene to battle large flames and smoke.

He says 22 firefighters were on scene throughout the night, using three tankers and five pumpers to put out the fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 1 a.m. and Skene says they returned to the scene on Saturday morning to monitor hotspots.

Treaty Three Police have taken over the investigation and the cause is still unknown.

Devil’s Gap Lodge has been abandoned since 2008.