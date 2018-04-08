

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg firefighter was rushed to hospital Saturday after falling at the scene of a fire.

Crews responded to the blaze just before 5 p.m. at a mobile home in the 100 block of Shay Cres. No one was in the residence at the time of the fire.

A Winnipeg firefighter was taken to the Victoria Hospital Urgent Care Centre Saturday afternoon, and assessed for injuries related to a fall.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.