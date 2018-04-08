Featured
Firefighter transported to urgent care after Winnipeg blaze
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.(File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 12:07PM CST
A Winnipeg firefighter was rushed to hospital Saturday after falling at the scene of a fire.
Crews responded to the blaze just before 5 p.m. at a mobile home in the 100 block of Shay Cres. No one was in the residence at the time of the fire.
A Winnipeg firefighter was taken to the Victoria Hospital Urgent Care Centre Saturday afternoon, and assessed for injuries related to a fall.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.