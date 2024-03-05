WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Firefighters camping out on roof to support Muscular Dystrophy Canada

A group of firefighters with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) are camping out on the roof of #4 Station in Osborne Village this week.

The crew is braving the cold to raise money for people living with muscular dystrophy.

Winnipeg firefighters have been supporting Muscular Dystrophy Canada for 69 years and have raised more than $1.1 million. The money helps fund research, advocacy, equipment, and support programs.

This year’s campout runs from March 5th to the 8th.

You can get involved by visiting the fire station at 150 Osborne St.

CTV photojournalist Scott Andersson got a sneak peek of this year’s set-up.

-With files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson

