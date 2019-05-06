

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a man has been arrested following an incident on Sunday where an axe stolen from a fire truck was used to threaten firefighters.

Police said around 11:55 p.m. Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were dealing with a medical incident in the 200 block of Abderdeen Avenue.

Officers allege a suspect went to the fire truck, took an axe and confronted two firefighters, who tried to get away.

Police said the man then struck a WFPS laptop with the axe, dropped the weapon and left.

Officers found a suspect in the Aikens Street and Burrows Avenue area, where he was allegedly chasing someone.

Following a short pursuit, police took the suspect into custody near the corner of Charles Street and Magnus Avenue.

Officers said meth is believed to have a played a part in this incident.

“This is just another reminder of the safety risks involved with first responders in today’s day and age with the rising methamphetamine crisis,” said Winnipeg police’s Const. Jay Murray.

Dwayne Anthony Rawluk, 33, from Lake St. Martin, Man., has been charged.

He is custody.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service’s assistant fire chief Ihor Holowczynsky said this incident was concerning for the two firefighters.