The TransCanada Highway from Symington Road to Navin Road is close due to a fire.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen billowing from businesses along the TransCanada earlier this afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service was busy earlier today trying to control a brush fire in the 1400 block of Dugald road.

Winnipeg Fire said the cause has yet to be determined.

As a result of the fire breaking out, WFPS has put a temporary ban in place on open-air burn permits.

Fires normally approved on public or private property will not be permitted as wind speeds currently exceed 25 km/h.

The ban is expected to be lifted when conditions improve.