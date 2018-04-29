Featured
Fires break out, closing TransCanada, and causing temporary ban
Fire near Navin Road (Source: Daniel Timmerman)
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 2:28PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, April 29, 2018 2:30PM CST
The TransCanada Highway from Symington Road to Navin Road is close due to a fire.
Flames and heavy smoke could be seen billowing from businesses along the TransCanada earlier this afternoon.
The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service was busy earlier today trying to control a brush fire in the 1400 block of Dugald road.
Winnipeg Fire said the cause has yet to be determined.
As a result of the fire breaking out, WFPS has put a temporary ban in place on open-air burn permits.
Fires normally approved on public or private property will not be permitted as wind speeds currently exceed 25 km/h.
The ban is expected to be lifted when conditions improve.