WINNIPEG -- The province's vaccine rollout took another step in the right direction Monday as the first doses were administered at the Thompson supersite.

Three people in total received the shots, including Victor Kitzul who was the first person to receive it.

Kitzul, who is a cast tech at The Pas health complex, said he was excited to receive the vaccine and he encourages others to also get the shot when it is their time.

"Definitely get it. It is for your own good," said Kitzul, who added he feels lucky to be the first one to receive it.

The other two to receive the vaccine were Aubrey Queen and Dylan Stacey, who are both nursing students and healthcare aids at Thompson General Hospital.

The Thompson site is the third supersite to open up in Manitoba, behind Winnipeg and Brandon.

Stacey said he was nervous getting the shot but excited at the same time.

"It's definitely going to help in going back to our normal lives and just getting rid of this virus," said Stacey.

Queen also had advice for anyone who might be hesitant about getting the vaccine.

"It's based in science and definitely do your research, we all have different situations and different health situations that we come from," said Queen.

As of Monday, 41,817 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 9,356 of those being second doses.

Manitoba is second in the country in the number of people who have received both doses at 616 per 100,000 people.

The province is still dealing with a shortage of vaccine doses due to supply problems with Pfizer. Manitoba so far has received 40,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 14,700 from Moderna.

Manitoba expects another 8,100 doses from Moderna this week and 2,340 from Pfizer.