WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP have charged a 52-year-old man with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 29-year-old woman nearly two years ago.

Jack Clarence Flett of Thompson, Man., was arrested on July 28 in connection with the death of Bobbie Lynn Moose in 2019. He was placed into custody in Thompson, made a court appearance, and was transported to Winnipeg on Saturday, where he remains in custody.

The charge against Flett has not been tested in court.

Moose, who was from the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, was 29 when her sister dropped her off at the Walmart on Mystery Lake Road in Thompson on October 1, 2019. She disappeared, and her body was found on Oct. 17, 2019, near Nelson Road in Thompson.

RCMP said Flett and Moose were known to each other.

According to RCMP, more than 25,000 hours were spent on the investigation. Officers spoke with more than 1,600 people, conducted more than 400 interviews, and distributed 1,000 pamphlets in Cree requesting information.