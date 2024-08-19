First group of dogs ready for adoption after major seizure from Manitoba home

The first group of dogs – who were part of a seizure of over 130 pups from a home north of Winnipeg – are ready for adoption.

On Monday, the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) announced that just over two weeks after coming into care, the organization is looking for forever homes for the dogs who are healthy and old enough.

“We’ve been checking them out, doing exams. They are going through all sorts of medical and behavioural checks and as they are medically cleared we are putting them into adoption,” said Jessica Miller, CEO of the WHS.

The WHS noted that the next step for many of these small-breed dogs will be their spay or neuter, adding that some of the pups will be heading to partner rescue organizations to ease the strain on the rescue.

On Aug 1, animal protection officers removed 137 dogs from a home north of Winnipeg. The dogs were in distress, living in unsanitary conditions and in need of medical care. An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the seizure is underway.

This news came only three months after more than 60 Maltese dogs were removed from a Winnipeg home.

“We cannot have seizures of over 100 animals every few months with having a full Humane Society and a big waiting list,” Miller said.

“Do not buy dogs from online sales. Do not buy dogs from illegitimate breeders, puppy mills, et cetera. There are hundreds of shelter dogs in the Humane Society that are lovely and perfect.”

Adoptions at the WHS are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested can come down to 45 Hurst Way to see what dogs are available.

- With files from CTV’s Jamie Dowsett.