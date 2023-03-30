First provincial leaders forum scheduled, kicking off election season

Heather Stefanson speaks to the media for the first time in 2023. Jan. 9, 2023. (Source: Owen Swinn/CTV News) Heather Stefanson speaks to the media for the first time in 2023. Jan. 9, 2023. (Source: Owen Swinn/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island