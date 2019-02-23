

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Sustainable Development is investigating after five moose were poached and killed near Highway 304, north of Pine Falls, Man.

According to the province, they were all killed within about 75 metres or less of the highway between Feb. 16 and Feb. 20. Moose hunting is prohibited in this area, Game Hunting Area 26, in order to allow the moose population to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to the Pine Falls District office at 204-367-6130 or the Turn in Poachers (TIP) line at 1-800-782-0076.