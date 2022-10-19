Five people sent to hospital from gas leak in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood
A natural gas leak in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood sent five people to hospital on Tuesday.
At around 4:15 p.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to a gas leak in a vacant two-storey duplex in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue.
When crews got to the scene, they determined there were high levels of gas in the atmosphere.
Five people from a neighbouring home evacuated their residence and were assessed by paramedics. The five people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Manitoba Hydro came to the scene and turned off the gas. WFPS crews ventilated the duplex until the gas readings were normal.
The City of Winnipeg is informing the public that natural gas is colourless, odourless and highly flammable. The city notes that Manitoba Hydro adds a chemical compound to the natural gas to give it a strong sulphur-like or rotten egg smell, which allows leaks to be easily detected.
Winnipeggers are reminded that if you smell natural gas, you need to get all people and pets out of the area immediately. If you are inside a building, you should leave all the doors open when you leave.
If you smell natural gas, do not smoke, light matches or lighters, operate electrical switches, appliances, phones, or vehicles, or create any type of ignition or spark. Once in a safe place, you should call 911 immediately.
