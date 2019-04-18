Featured
Fleetwood Mac reschedules tour dates, including Winnipeg concert
Fleetwood Mac is rescheduled to perform in Winnipeg on Nov. 7. File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 6:33AM CST
Fleetwood Mac announced a rescheduled tour lineup Thursday, including a new date after lead singer Stevie Nicks caught the flu.
All previously held tickets will be honoured on new rescheduled dates, along with new tickets which will be made available.
An additional tour date for Quebec City will go on sale on April 26 at 11 am CST.
The rescheduled tour dates are as follows:
October 28, 2019 in Boston at TD Garden
October 30, 2019 in Quebec City at Centre Videotron
November 1, 2019 in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena
November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
November 7, 2019 in Winnipeg at Bell MTS Place
November 10, 2019 in Calgar at the Scotiabank Saddledome
November 12, 2019 in Edmonton at Rogers Place