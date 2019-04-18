

CTV Winnipeg





Fleetwood Mac announced a rescheduled tour lineup Thursday, including a new date after lead singer Stevie Nicks caught the flu.

All previously held tickets will be honoured on new rescheduled dates, along with new tickets which will be made available.

An additional tour date for Quebec City will go on sale on April 26 at 11 am CST.

The rescheduled tour dates are as follows:

October 28, 2019 in Boston at TD Garden

October 30, 2019 in Quebec City at Centre Videotron

November 1, 2019 in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

November 7, 2019 in Winnipeg at Bell MTS Place

November 10, 2019 in Calgar at the Scotiabank Saddledome

November 12, 2019 in Edmonton at Rogers Place