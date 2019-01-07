

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP in Flin Flon, Man., have made an arrest following a robbery by a masked man on Jan. 3.

Police said the theft happened around 10:30 p.m. at a business on Main Street.

The Mounties allege that a masked male suspect carrying a gun ordered one of the employees to open the register. Police say the man then left with money and two cases of beer.

On Jan. 4 Donald Colomb, 34, from Creighton, Sask, was arrested and charged with a number of offences including robbery with a firearm.

He was taken into custody and scheduled to appear in court Monday in The Pas, Man.

The investigation continues.