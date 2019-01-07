Featured
Flin Flon business robbed by masked suspect: RCMP
File image of RCMP logo taken in Surrey, B.C., April 13, 2018 (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck.)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 6:22PM CST
The RCMP in Flin Flon, Man., have made an arrest following a robbery by a masked man on Jan. 3.
Police said the theft happened around 10:30 p.m. at a business on Main Street.
The Mounties allege that a masked male suspect carrying a gun ordered one of the employees to open the register. Police say the man then left with money and two cases of beer.
On Jan. 4 Donald Colomb, 34, from Creighton, Sask, was arrested and charged with a number of offences including robbery with a firearm.
He was taken into custody and scheduled to appear in court Monday in The Pas, Man.
The investigation continues.