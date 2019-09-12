

Tim Salzen with files from Stephanie Tiscos & Renee Rodgers, CTV News Winnipeg





A sprinkler system malfunction on Monday has caused significant flood damage and service disruption at a child care facility at 215 Isabel St.

The daycare is operated by the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization (IRCOM).

Facility spokesperson Dorota Blumczynska says dozens of families who rely on the IRCOM daycare will need to make other arrangements while damage is being assessed and repaired.

IRCOM Isabel, which includes the daycare and some residential units, opened in 2016.

Blumczynska says insurance will cover repairs, but the impact will be felt in the community.

“Every family will be looking for their own interim solution, regrettably we don’t have the capacity at IRCOM or the appropriate space to relocate the kids would require childcare, ” said Blumczynska.