Flooding prompts state of local emergency in Minnedosa

MINNEDOSA -

The Town of Minnedosa has declared a local state of emergency as water levels continue to rise.

The State of Emergency was announced late Monday night after provincial officials informed the town they would be removing additional logs this week, likely on Wednesday.

“We’re going to see increased river flow and we’re already spilling over the edges,” says Jim Doppler, Minnedosa’s chief administrative officer. “So we’ve got extra mitigation measures going on in advance of those log removals.”

Sandbagging efforts have increased, with many volunteers putting in a full day of work to minimize as much flood damage as possible.

“I can’t tell you how many volunteers that have come out in all the five areas, it’s been an amazing turnout,” says Councillor Grant Butler, who himself was at the forefront of sandbagging efforts in various parts of the town.

The town said water levels have been steady overnight, and sandbags and pumps from the province have arrived. The fire department has started going door to door to give notices for potential evacuations.

A reception centre for people needing assistance has been set up at the Minnedosa District Arena, located at 19 Second Avenue Northwest. The centre runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached by phone at 204-867-3119 or after hours at 204-867-3119.