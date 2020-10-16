WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s health regions are launching flu clinics, as the province announced the start of the 2020 influenza campaign and urged people to get their shot.

READ MORE: 'Never been more important': Manitoba Premier launches flu shot campaign

Manitobans going to get the flu shot are reminded to bring their Manitoba health card.

NORTHERN HEALTH REGION

The Northern Health Region is launching its flu clinics during the first week of November.

The health authority said appointments are not necessary, but anyone going to get their shot during peak times should expect a wait.

Those in the Northern Health Region are told that if they are feeling ill they should not go to get their shot. Masks are mandatory.

A full list of the Northern Health Region flu clinic locations and dates can be found online.

SOUTHERN HEALTH – SANTÉ SUD

The Southern Health – Santé Sud health region is also launching its flu clinics during the first week of November.

It said no appointments are necessary and anyone getting their shot should wear short or loose-fitting sleeves.

A full list of Southern Health – Santé Sud health region flu clinic locations and dates can be found online.

PRAIRIE MOUNTAIN HEALTH

The Prairie Mountain Health region said its flu clinics will be open, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all clinics require appointments.

People outside of Brandon can call to book an appointment as of Oct. 14. For those in Brandon, they can call to book an appointment on Nov. 1.

The phone line is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week at 1-877-646-3888.

“Prairie Mountain Health is aware of our high call volumes for its appointment-based flu shot clinics, which are not scheduled to begin until November,” the health region said in a statement online, adding they are working to add more support for the call centre.

“We encourage you to keep trying, or consider calling back later.”

A full list of Prairie Mountain Health region flu clinic locations and dates can be found online.

INTERLAKE – EASTERN REGIONAL HEALTH AUTHORITY

The Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority said it is important for Manitobans to get their flu shots this year to avoid what they call a ‘twindemic,’ as the province deals with influenza and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the seasonal flu shot won’t protect you from COVID–19, getting immunized is still important. Since everyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms should be tested for COVID–19, the less people that have the flu, the better,” the health region said in a statement online.

The Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority flu clinics open Nov. 2, and residents are asked to book an appointment by calling 1-877-979-9355.

The phone line is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week in October, and between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday in November.

It said masks are required when going for a flu shot, and if anyone is experiencing flu-like symptoms – they should stay home.

A full list of Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority flu clinic locations and dates can be found online.

WINNIPEG REGIONAL HEALTH AUTHORITY

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said people should call their community health office for more information about getting the flu shot.

It said Winnipeg Access Centres will be offering appointment-based flu clinics for clients who use health and social services at their sites with some availability for community members.

A list of Winnipeg’s community health office’s is available online.