Foggy weather bringing dangerous travel conditions to southern Manitoba

    Foggy conditions across southern Manitoba may make driving conditions dangerous during the Tuesday morning commute.

    That’s because a “dense fog” has developed across much of the southeastern Prairies, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). Communities currently under a fog advisory include Winnipeg, Brandon, Dauphin and Portage la Prairie.

    ECCC notes that conditions will improve throughout Tuesday morning.

    Manitobans are being warned that the fog may cause visibility to be significantly reduced and travel is expected to be dangerous.

    If visibility is reduced while you are driving, you should slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.

