Foggy weather bringing dangerous travel conditions to southern Manitoba
Foggy conditions across southern Manitoba may make driving conditions dangerous during the Tuesday morning commute.
That’s because a “dense fog” has developed across much of the southeastern Prairies, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). Communities currently under a fog advisory include Winnipeg, Brandon, Dauphin and Portage la Prairie.
ECCC notes that conditions will improve throughout Tuesday morning.
Manitobans are being warned that the fog may cause visibility to be significantly reduced and travel is expected to be dangerous.
If visibility is reduced while you are driving, you should slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
developing
developing Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
developing Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
Freezing rain makes snow heavier in Maritimes; incoming storm for Ontario, Quebec
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
Former Maple Leafs player shares statement after younger brother's death
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
Canadians shifting attention away from Ukraine, Conservative support waning: survey
As the war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark, Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
One of the world's biggest atomic power plants used to have a staff of 12,000. Now only 3,000 run the facility
Security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said Tuesday.
What the future holds for the Monarchy following King Charles III's diagnosis
The Royal Family health crisis continues this evening as King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. His diagnosis comes just days after he had been treated at the London Clinic for an enlarged prostate last week.
Cannabis use linked to anxiety diagnoses, worsened anxiety disorders: Ontario study
Cannabis use may increase the risk of developing a new anxiety disorder or worsen existing anxiety, a large Ontario study suggests.
Ukrainian-born Miss Japan gives up her title after an article about her affair with a married man
The Ukrainian-born winner of this year's Miss Japan beauty pageant and the contest's organizers say she has renounced her title after a magazine published an article about her affair with a married man.
Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection due to threats
Nikki Haley has applied for U.S. Secret Service protection because of threats she is facing as the only remaining GOP presidential candidate competing with former president Donald Trump for the party’s nomination, Haley’s campaign spokesperson confirmed to CNN.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Customers of Sask. auto dealer might be eligible for compensation: consumer affairs
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
-
Saskatchewan applies to intervene in legal challenges against federal firearms legislation
The Government of Saskatchewan has applied to intervene in several legal challenges against federal firearms legislation.
-
Artemis II astronaut Jeremy Hansen set to visit Regina
The first Canadian to fly to the moon will be speaking at several Regina institutions on Thursday to talk about the Artemis II mission, planned for 2025.
Saskatoon
-
Defence argues Saskatoon THC-impaired driving case should be thrown out
The lawyer representing a Saskatoon woman who hit and killed a child is arguing the case should be thrown out.
-
“Within hours they would be gone”: Volunteers mobilize to save 100 dogs from Northern cull
The rescue of 100 dogs from a Northern Saskatchewan community mobilized within hours, despite uncertainty about how it was going to happen.
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunchtime supervision for one day
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will withdraw noon-hour supervision on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Company with huge real estate holdings in the north has $144M in debt, files for creditor protection
One of the largest owners of residential real estate in Ontario --with large holdings in northern Ontario – has filed for creditor protection after accumulating more than $144 million in debt.
-
developing
developing Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
-
North Bay social services budget being increased to address homelessness, paramedic services
The social services board in the Nipissing District is using its reserves to keep the tax levy down to less than three per cent after passing its 2024 budget.
Edmonton
-
1 dead after train, minivan collide in Stony Plain
One person is dead after what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a van and a train in Stony Plain at the 50 Street railway crossing.
-
Major northeast intersection closed as police investigate collision that injures officer
A major intersection in Edmonton's northeast is closed after a collision late Monday afternoon between a police cruiser and another vehicle sent one officer to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Oilers say they're ignoring lengthy win streak as they prepare to potentially tie it in Vegas
Now that the National Hockey League all-star break is out of the way, the Edmonton Oilers' two biggest stars say they want to return to the task at hand: Winning as many games as they can in their quest to cement playoff positioning and not letting something like, say, tying a record NHL winning streak distract them.
Toronto
-
Bronte GO Station closed after suspicious package found: police
Bronte GO Station in Oakville, Ont. is closed after a suspicious package was found Tuesday morning, Halton police say.
-
Man dead after shooting in Toronto's west end: police
One man is dead following a shooting in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.
-
Greater Toronto home sales surge 37% in January, but market is tightening: TRREB
Greater Toronto home sales soared 37 per cent last month compared with the same month a year ago as lower borrowing costs associated with fixed-rate mortgages lured some buyers back to the market.
Calgary
-
Record surge in insolvencies a 'problematic' sign of small-business closures
A report from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy released Friday found 4,810 businesses filed insolvencies in 2023.
-
Train cars derail near Brooks, Alta., resulting in road closure
Part of a freight train derailed near Brooks, Alta., on Monday.
-
Whopping 352 charges laid against 3 people in Calgary fraud investigation
Three people are facing hundreds of charges after a complex fraud investigation by Calgary police.
Montreal
-
4 fires in 2 hours: Montreal police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after four fires broke out within two hours of each other.
-
Montreal police officer injured in hit-and-run while investigating report of stolen vehicle
A search is underway for a suspect after Montreal police say an officer was injured in a hit-and-run while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
-
Quebec government to spend $870 million to replace Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof
The Quebec government says it will spend $870 million to replace the decaying roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium, but some sports economists say they're skeptical of the government's case.
Ottawa
-
Cold start to Tuesday with milder temperatures on the way
It's a cold start to Tuesday in Ottawa, but mild temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week.
-
End of community fridge not an end to services, Parkdale Food Centre says
The Parkdale Food Centre is telling patrons that the closure of its community fridge this week will not mean a reduction in services for people in need.
-
Man found dead near crashed vehicle in rural south Ottawa as police investigated shooting
A shooting investigation in rural south Ottawa led police to discovering the body of a man near a crashed vehicle overnight Monday.
Atlantic
-
Disruptions continue as N.S. emerges from under heavy snow
Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
A number of schools and universities in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. are closed Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. cleaning up heavy powder much of Monday
Many side streets around Charlottetown weren’t plowed until Monday afternoon, following an extended storm dumping heavy snow on Prince Edward Island.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from crash in Kitchener
Regional police are investigating a Kitchener crash that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.
-
Dementia program developed out of University of Waterloo gets $1M in federal funding
A new dementia program developed out of the University of Waterloo is receiving nearly $1 million in federal funding.
-
Police apologize for delays in sex assault case against former world junior hockey players
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
Vancouver
-
'Shooting flames, lots of smoke': Burnaby house engulfed in fire
Smoke billowed from a house in Burnaby as it was engulfed in flames Monday evening.
-
Experts doubt foreign buyer ban extension will help affordability
Over the weekend, Ottawa quietly extended its foreign homebuyer ban until 2027. But some experts question whether it will make any difference to affordability in the Lower Mainland.
-
Video shows dozens of rats feasting in Vancouver park
A video making the rounds on social media shows dozens of rats scurrying about a small downtown park near Burrard Station in Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. minister stepping down amid outcry from pro-Palestinian groups over 'crappy piece of land' remark
The B.C. NDP's minister of post-secondary education is stepping down from her cabinet position, days after sparking widespread outrage by describing the region where Israel was founded as a "crappy piece of land."
-
Mounties investigating stabbing in downtown Nanaimo
Mounties are investigating after a 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a stabbing Sunday night in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Crypto mining company loses bid to force BC Hydro to provide power
A cryptocurrency mining company has lost a bid to force BC Hydro to provide the vast amounts of power needed for its operations, upholding the provincial government's right to pause power connections for new crypto miners.