Food insecurity expected to intensify amid rising food prices in 2022: Canada's Food Price Report

People wearing masks shop at a grocery store in Moncton, N.B., on Wednesday, September, 22, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov) People wearing masks shop at a grocery store in Moncton, N.B., on Wednesday, September, 22, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

Winnipeg Top Stories