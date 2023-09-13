Former Barenaked Ladies singer performing with WSO

A founding member and former lead singer of the Barenaked Ladies is set to perform with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) this month.

Steven Page is taking the stage with the WSO for two shows at the Burton Cummings Theatre, kicking off this season’s Live at the WSO series.

Page said the chance to perform with the WSO brings him back to his childhood when he would sing loudly as a way to terrorize his brother.

“When [my parents] would go out, I would sing loud, like in a fake opera man voice, just to terrorize my little brother,” he said.

“The chance to play with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra is like the chance to exercise that demon.”

Those in attendance can expect to hear music from Page’s time in the Barenaked Ladies, as well as his solo work.

With these shows, Page said he wants take advantage of all the textures and sounds the orchestra has to offer.

“We don’t have a drummer with us, for example, the rhythm is carried by the low brass, and the low strings and the percussion section,” he said.

“You really get to hear all those elements of the orchestra, along with my voice and the songs that hopefully people remember from the last 35 years or so.”

Page said one of his favourite things is to hear the audience sing along to his music.

He said he used to want people to focus on his new music, but now he’s happy audiences have an appreciation for his older work.

“I just want people to hear the songs that they love and they remember and it makes them feel something,” he said.

Page said his upcoming performances give people the chance to catch up with him and the WSO.

“We’re playing at the Burton Cummings Theatre. It’s a little bit of a more intimate location,” he said.

“If you haven’t seen the symphony in some time, this is a perfect chance to get back into the flow of that.”

The shows take place on Sept. 22 and 23.

