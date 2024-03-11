Former Manitoba PC MLA alleges she was groped, demoted
A former PC cabinet minister said she was sexually assaulted by a former MLA, and demoted after the alleged incident.
On International Women's Day last Friday, Sarah Guillemard detailed the aftermath on social media. She said in March 2017, she was groped by a former MLA she described as "older."
She was outraged and angry but realized she had little power to do anything as this was prior to the Me Too movement.
Guillemard wrote she spent a year avoiding the individual, even bowing out of events.
Eventually, she did tell people, and sought a remedy through the legislative assembly and her own party.
Guillemard said the individual agreed to restrictions at her workplace.
But one day she said she was approached by two colleagues, a man and a woman, who told her not to attend an event where the individual was receiving recognition.
She said she refused, and Guillemard noted not long after, she alleged some duties and responsibilities were taken away, and she was asked repeatedly not to speak out about it.
She said she stayed quiet but then shared her experience with female staff after another woman experienced the same thing.
"I felt sick to my stomach." Guillemard wrote, “I also realized that being silent was not about protecting my reputation, but rather the protection of the perpetrator."
Interim PC leader Wayne Ewasko was not available for an interview Monday.
A statement from the Tories said the PC caucus is committed to a safe and respectful workplace and that Ewasko reached out to Guillemard last week and offered his unconditional support.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Canada concerned as final rule for 'Product of USA' meat labels announced
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
Ont. woman warns others after losing more than $17,000 to 'bank investigator' scam
An Ontario woman who worked at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for decades is warning others to be aware of the “bank investigator” scam after she lost more than $17,000.
Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Experts say the public is right to feel uneasy about a visibly manipulated Royal Family portrait
While the changes to the photo appear relatively innocuous, experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Darryl Strawberry resting comfortably after heart attack, according to New York Mets
Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at a Missouri hospital.
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Eric Carmen, known for songs 'All by Myself' and 'Hungry Eyes,' dies at 74
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.