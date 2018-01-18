Former Winnipeg city councillor and 2014 mayoral candidate Paula Havixbeck says she was right all along.

"Here we were, paying an individual who is lobbying against us right and against the taxpayer right," said Havixbeck.

During her 2014 campaign, as a mayoral candidate Havixbeck claimed union leader wages were being paid by the city.

Three civic unions said they reimbursed the city for the salaries, including the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, which accused Havixbeck of playing politics because it was endorsing another candidate.

The UFFW put out this statement at the time:

"As per collective agreement the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg reimburses the City of Winnipeg for a replacement firefighter for president Alex Forrest when he is doing work as union president. This is paid to the city annually."

Fast forward to 2018, when the city confirmed taxpayers fund 60 per cent of Alex Forrest's $116,000 annual salary as full-time union president.

Havixbeck says she's owed an apology from Alex Forrest.

"This individual spoke very harshly against me. He mobilized union representatives to speak harshly against me in social media, and yah, I think that it's warranted," said Havixbeck.

Forrest declined an interview request by CTV News. The union stands by the 2014 statement. It has said the 40 per cent it pays is the equivalent of a rookie firefighter salary, and that's how the 60/40 split was agreed upon.

University of Manitoba labour studies professor David Camfield says while not common, the deal is not unheard of. Still, he has questions about this particular agreement.

"To what extent did union members know this arrangement, to what extent was this known inside the City of Winnipeg at the top level," said Camfield.

As for Havixbeck, she's hinting at possible legal action, saying she's seeking options and gathering more information.

"It was said that I was lying and we now know the truth that I wasn't lying on this issue," said Havixbeck.

CTV News Winnipeg called other Canadian cities of similar size and asked if any union leader’s salaries are paid by taxpayers. In Calgary and Regina, no union leader salaries are paid by the city, while Saskatoon pays for the leader of CUPE Local 859. Officials in Edmonton and Ottawa are looking into the issue, while CTV did not hear back from Hamilton by deadline.