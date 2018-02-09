The former NDP chief of staff at the centre of the Stan Struthers controversy is telling his side of the story.

Michael Balagus is the current chief of staff for Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath. Horwath released this statement Friday afternoon:

"I was shocked to hear of women accusing my chief of staff of not taking their concerns seriously while he was working at the Manitoba Legislature. I have removed Michael Balagus from his responsibilities at Queen's Park and he'll be on a leave of absence until I can determine whether or not it's appropriate for him to continue on our team," said Horwath

This week several women have come forward alleging former NDP minister Struthers touched them inappropriately including tickling them while in office.

At least one of them said they confided in a director who took their complaint to then Chief of Staff Michael Balagus and were told indirectly to not stir the pot.

Now Shannon VanRaes, another former government staffer, says she also took concerns forward to the director.

“My understanding is that he spoke to Michael Balagus about those concerns and that Balagus was not receptive to dealing with the minister,” said VanRaes

But Balagus tells CTV News in a statement no complaints were ever made to him by the director and that Struthers alleged actions are appalling:

“That these women were led to believe by their supervisor that their horrific experiences were reported to a superior and dismissed only acted to further victimize them. As the Chief of Staff at the time of these incidents I deeply regret that their experience was not properly recognized or dealt with,” said Balagus.

VanRaes says her experiences with Struthers went beyond tickling, including an incident on an airplane in 2010.

"He attempted to grope me he put his hand under my skirt and I told him no I told him forcefully and he continued to use that same behavior throughout the flight," said VanRaes

And then again in his office later that year.

"Stan took the opportunity to grab my foot and pull it towards his crotch which was bizarre, it was unwelcome," said VanRaes

And current government communications staff member Julie Kentner is also speaking out, about a 2013 encounter with Struthers.

"He reached over and tickled me in my rib cage and quite unexpected," said Kentner

Balagus does say he witnessed some of the behavior on one or two occasions and warned Struthers to stop doing it or he could get himself in trouble.

CTV News has been unable to reach the former director for comment.

Current NDP Leader Wab Kinew expressed his disappointment for his party this week and has launched an internal investigation.

On Thursday Struthers put out a statement apologizing for his behavior saying he never intended to disrespect any women or make them feel uncomfortable.