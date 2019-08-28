RCMP officer are searching for a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist, from Beausejour, Man., who has been accused of having ties to a neo-Nazi group.

Mounties note this is part of a missing persons investigation. There is no warrant for arrest or pending charges.

RCMP received word of Patrik Mathews’, 26, disappearance on Monday, and since then all attempts to find or contact him have been unsuccessful.

He was last seen by his family, who is concerned for his well-being, on Saturday evening. They ask Patrik to contact them or the RCMP immediately.

Mathews is described as five foot ten, 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is believed he is driving a red 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT with Manitoba licence plate number HXJ 806.

Anyone with information on Mathews well-being is asked to contact RCMP at 204-268-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

On Tuesday, the Department of National Defence confirmed Mathews will no longer participate in military activities and won't return to work.